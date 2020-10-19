news

Kert Kingo appointed chair of Riigikogu select committee

News
EKRE MP Kert Kingo.
EKRE MP Kert Kingo. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The Security Authorities Surveillance Select Committee of the Estonian parliament on Monday elected Estonian Conservative People's Party (EKRE) MP Kert Kingo as the select committee chair, with Reform Party MP Hanno Pevkur continuing as deputy chair.

The select committee also includes Isamaa MP Heiki Hepner, Center Party MP Kaido Hoovelson and Social Democratic Party (SDE) MP Ivari Padar.

The extraordinary election took place in connection with the appointment of the previous chairman, EKRE MP Alar Laneman, as a member of the constitutional committee in place of EKRE MP Paul Puustusmaa. Kingo became a member of the select committee instead of Laneman.

The Riigikogu Security Authorities Surveillance Select Committee exercises supervision over authorities of executive power in issues relating to the activities of security authorities and surveillance agencies.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

