Dutch company Van Oord buys stake in Saare Wind Energy

Middelgrunden wind farm (Photo is illustrative)
Middelgrunden wind farm (Photo is illustrative) Source: Kim Hansen/Wikimedia Commons
Dutch marine and offshore services contractor Van Oord has become a shareholder in Saare Wind Energy, a company developing the Saaremaa offshore wind farm.

Saare Wind Energy is developing a 200 km2 area south-west of Saaremaa. Van Oord said the area could facilitate an offshore wind farm of over 1,000 MW and the development of the wind farm started in 2015.

"The Saaremaa offshore wind farm location offers a unique opportunity for such a hybrid project. The combination of good wind resources, an offshore wind location in line with the Marine Spatial Plan and the opportunity to develop interconnectors across the Baltic Sea to Sweden and Latvia, give Estonia the opportunity to take first steps in implementing the vision of the Baltic Sea declaration," Van Oord said in a statement.

The government decided in May 2020 that Saare Wind Energy can proceed with the location permit procedure and the associated Environmental Impact Assessment. In January 2020, Saare Wind Energy and Van Oord agreed to cooperate on the Saaremaa offshore wind farm project.

Saare Wind Energy has extensive knowledge of local conditions and the environmental impact assessment while Van Oord, being an experienced offshore wind contractor, has been involved in several early developments of offshore wind farms, a statement from Van Oord said.

The Netherlands Embassy in Tallinn and the Estonian Investment Agency supported the initiative for this collaboration.

Editor: Helen Wright

