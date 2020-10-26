University of Tartu offering face-mask effectiveness testing

The University of Tartu will from next week test the protective capacity of individual face-masks, which users can send for free inspection.

While the face-mask will not be returned to the user, the lab will assess and announce the relative protective effectiveness of different types of masks.

Professor Heikki Junninen of the university's physics faculty says that the range is very broad indeed.

Talking to ERR radio show "Vikerhommik" Monday morning, Junninen said that he has encountered masks which only retain 7 percent of particles, all the way through to those with a 99 percent rate.

