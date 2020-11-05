news

Estonia allocates money to help Czech Republic fight coronavirus ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
The Estonian government decided on Thursday to allocate €50,000 from its contingency reserve to help the Czech Republic fight coronavirus after the country issued a request for aid.

The amount of €50,000 for assistance to the Czech Republic was given to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Finance Minister Martin Helme (EKRE) said at the government's press conference that while the amount rather is symbolic, the Czech Republic asked for assistance and it would be unthinkable of Estonia not to respond to the request. 

Foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu said the Czech Republic filed the request for aid via NATO channels. A similar request has been filed by Slovakia and the government is about to handle that request shortly. In Spring, Estonia sent aid to Italy and Spain via the same route.

According to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, the Czech Republic was in second place in Europe after Belgium in terms of the COVID-19 infection rate for the past 14 days as on November 3.

The rate in the Czech Republic per 100,000 inhabitants was 1,586.3. A level of spread of the virus so high is putting extraordinary pressure on the country's healthcare system and the country has sent out requests for aid to alleviate the problem. 

Although Estonia's capability and possibilities to offer aid exactly as sought in the Czech request are very limited, Estonia considers it extremely important to urgently offer the Czech Republic its support in resolving this very complex and difficult crisis, spokespeople for the government said.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

