Restrictions, coronavirus fears have scared partiers away from Old Town

Fear of the coronavirus and restrictions on alcohol sales, which start at midnight, have scared away partiers from the streets of Tallinn's Old Town. Residents of the Old Town have not been able to sleep so calmly for years.

11 p.m. on a Saturday should be one of the busiest times in the Old Town, but at this time on Saturday Suur-Karja street was empty, ETV current news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported on Sunday.

Juri who came to party on a Saturday evening said the fear of coronavirus has scared away all the partiers. Before, people used to meet up with their friends in the Old Town, but now, they are drinking at home, only groups of young people are hanging out in Mustamäe as usual.

Juri said that the Old Town is so depressingly empty that when he tried to give away white roses to women passing by on Saturday evening, there were so few people on Viru Street that during an hour and a half, he was only able to gift eight roses.

The owner of a hookah bar in the Old Town, Maxim Sokolov, said there were fewer people on the streets. On the one hand, Sokolov understands the aim of the restrictions but they have really hit turnover and customer numbers.

"The fact that currently, selling alcohol is banned after 12 p.m. - of course, we are meeting this requirement like all proper businesses are, but these two hours we are open on Fridays and Saturdays after 12 p.m., we are practically working on zero turnover," Sokolov said.

Taxi driver Jevgeni who was waiting for clients near Club Hollywood around midnight said nightlife disappeared as soon as the ban was established in entertainment facilities and bars.

Since then, the taxi-driving business has not gone well, from Friday evening from 8 p.m. to Saturday morning at 4 a.m., he only had four clients. The Old Town has not completely died out, there is some kind of a life but there is no noise.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!