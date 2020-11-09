One person died and 125 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) were recorded in the last 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Monday. The 14-day average is now 137.10 per 100,000 inhabitants.

A 58-year-old man being treated at West Tallinn Central Hospital died yesterday. Two women died the day before.

The majority of new cases - 95 - were recorded in Harju County, eight in Ida-Viru County, two each in Parnu, Rapla and Tartu counties and one each in Hiiu, Järva, Valga and Viljandi counties. Twelve new cases had no information in the population register. In total, 2,181 tests were carried out and there was a positive rate of 5.7 percent.

As of Monday morning, 60 patients are being treated in hospital for COVID-19, four are using ventilators.

Northern region

Seventy-six of the 95 new cases from Harju County were from Tallinn. Thirteen of those new cases which were added from within the area of operations of the Health Board's northern regional department were close contacts of individuals who had already fallen ill.

On three occasions, the virus was brought in from Russia, England, and Cyprus. The origins of the infection have remained unknown on four occasions. The circumstances surrounding the remaining cases are still being investigated.

The Health Board's northern regional department is monitoring over 7,600 people, of whom 1,023 have fallen ill. There are 21 different outbreaks in total within the northern regional department's area of operations.

Three school outbreaks which include 15 individuals in total,

One kindergarten outbreak with five cases,

Seven workplace outbreaks which involve 119 cases,

Three event outbreaks which include 28 people,

Four outbreaks which are connected to contacts with 27 cases,

Rapla Care Center outbreak with 65 cases,

A hospital outbreak with 15 cases,

Tallinn Prison outbreak with more than 10 cases.

Eastern region

Three of the new cases which were added from Ida-Viru County within the past 24 hours were connected to the Viru Prison Outbreak. Two further individuals were infected within their family circle, two via their acquaintances, and one at school.

There are 10 active outbreaks in total within the eastern regional department's area of operations.

First school outbreak in Sillamäe (38)

Second Sillamäe school outbreak (9)

Jõhvi care home outbreak (21)

A Narva kindergarten outbreak (7)

Narva-Jõesuu workplace outbreak (10)

Viru Prison outbreak (203)

A Kohtla-Järve school outbreak (6)

A Sillamäe workplace outbreak (6)

Narva sports-related outbreak (37)

NEW: Narva workplace outbreak (7)

The Health Board's eastern regional department is monitoring almost 3,000 people, of whom 456 have fallen ill.

Southern region

The two new cases from Tartu County were close contacts of individuals who had already fallen ill.

The new case from Viljandi was brought in from Germany, while the circumstances surrounding the new case from Valga County are still being investigated.

The southern regional department is monitoring almost 900 people, of whom 151 have fallen ill.

As part of those efforts the southern regional department is also monitoring one outbreak which occurred at a care home and involves thirty-four individuals.

Western region

The new case from Hiiu County caught the virus via their acquaintances. One of the new cases from Pärnu County was brought in from Moldova. T

he circumstances surrounding the other new case from Pärnu County are still being investigated.

The western regional department is monitoring over 650 people, of whom ninety-eight have fallen ill. The western regional department is also monitoring three active outbreaks in Hiiu County:

A family event outbreak (13)

Event outbreak (7)

family outbreak (6)

Two new testing sites to be opened

Two new testing sites will be opened this week to supply nonlaryngeal samples when testing for coronavirus. As of today, a new testing site will be operating on the premises of Valga Hospital at Peetri 2. This will add Valga Hospital to the public testing network which is managed by Medicum and SYNLAB. The testing site will be operating six days a week and for a few hours a day. The testing site will be accessible on foot.

As of tomorrow (November 10), nonlaryngeal samples will also be collected from a test centre that will be located next to Põlva Hospital. A manned testing tent which was erected with the help of the hospital's own medical personnel will be operating there, and this will be accessible on foot as well as by car.

A new home testing brigade will also be added this week. There are now 10 brigades in Estonia. There are 21 testing sites.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here.

Editor's note: This article was updated to add regional information and new testing site information.

