news

Tallinn tram procurement postponed ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Trams in Tallinn.
Trams in Tallinn. Source: TLT
News

While the Tallinn City Transport Company (TLT) first started looking for eight new trams a year ago, manufacturers have asked for a continuance and the winner of the tender will be declared in 2021.

TLT declared the international procurement for eight new trams with an option of ordering another 15 trams last October. The plan was to pick the winner in the first quarter of 2020.

However, no winning bid has been chosen to date and the winner is scheduled to be picked in the first quarter of 2021, the municipal company's press representative Olga Polienko told ERR. Bids needed to be in by November 4.

"The procurement process has been long. Considering the emergency situation and pandemic, the deadline for bids has been postponed. It is to be believed that the winning bidder will be chosen in the first quarter of next year if bids are in accordance with procurement conditions," Polienko said.

TLT is procuring eight trams with an option of buying 15 more. The first eight should start ferrying passengers in Tallinn in 2023.

The new trams will cost the city €25.3 million. Tallinn's budget for 2021 has €2.32 million earmarked for trams. Polienko said that the sum constitutes the first payment for the new trams. But this requires a winner to be declared in time. The initial procurement failed because the only bidder, Spanish company CAF, abandoned the process.

The problem with small tram procurements is the fact Tallinn's tramways sport a track gauge of 1,067 millimeters, while the standard in Western Europe is usually 1,435 mm.

Member of the board of TLT Lennart Viikmaa told ERR last year that the 2019 procurement failed because manufacturers had too many orders, as well as because building tams for Tallinn would constitute extra work.

Tallinn needs new trams by 2023 as that is when the city is set to open a new tram line between Ülemiste City and the Old Harbor area.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:15

Estonian alpinism pioneer dies of coronavirus

14:50

Tallinn preparing for holiday season without Old Town Christmas market

13:45

Coronavirus map: Estonia's average doubles, still one of Europe's lowest

13:14

Churches to introduce stricter coronavirus measures

12:53

Day brings 226 coronavirus diagnoses Updated

12:06

MS Estonia committee member: Holes caused by torn off bow visor

10:59

Tallinn tram procurement postponed

09:24

Online shop orders soar in a repeat of spring coronavirus effects

08:06

Reform MP: Diplomats' work hampered by stance of some coalition members

14.11

Kaja Kallas reaffirmed as Reform Party leader following online meeting

14.11

Foreign ministry green-lights Estonia bid as OSCE chair

14.11

Ott Tänak dominates Kehala rally

14.11

EKRE MP may get €26,000 for week out of office

14.11

Gallery: Yacht stranded after running aground off Muhu

14.11

Population minister wants legal amend to boost parental benefits

14.11

Party Ratings: Estonia 200 see continued autumn support growth

14.11

Journalists: Trump electoral defeat has taken wind out of EKRE sails

14.11

Health Board renews COVID-19 testing contract, valued at €100 million

14.11

EDF has coronavirus outbreak among 60 conscripts

14.11

Reinsalu talks UNSC 2021 close cooperation with Irish counterpart

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: