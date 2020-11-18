news

Rail Baltic Ülemiste terminal work starts next year, ends 2025 ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
"Light Stream", the winning entry in the Ülemiste rail terminal design competition. Source: Zaha Hadid Architects and Esplan OÜ
News

The time-frame for the planned high speed Rail Baltic terminal in the Estonian capital has been announced, with work starting next year with the goal of completion by the end of 2025.

Rail Baltic, the Estonian arm of the line planned to link all three Baltic States with Warsaw, Poland, and through it the rest of "continental" Europe, made the announcement on Wednesday that work on the terminal, in Tallinn's Ülemiste district, would be starting in 2021.

Rail Baltic Estonia's CEO Tõnis Grünberg said that Ülemiste's location, close to both Tallinn airport and the city center, will contribute to further development.

A naming competition for the new terminal is also due to take place next year, he said; the projects detailed, spatial plan is at draft stage – a document also on public display, BNS reports.

The work will not halt existing transport links in the area, including the relatively new airport tram extension, main traffic roads such as Tartu mnt and Peterburi tee, and rail services.

While the terminal is due to complete in 2025, the 1,435-mm gauge rail line itself is due to be operational two years before that; the terminal will also accomodaate the 1,520-mm gauge lines currently used in Estonia's rail system, as well as interconnect with both local and long-distance bus routes.

The building's construction will be based on a winning entry from last year's architectural design competitive process, from Zaha Hadid Architects of London, together with Estonian firm Esplan OÜ.

The construction tender itself will be held in June 2021.

Esplan OÜ CEO Kadi Metsmaa said that the terminal's design puts pedestrians and non-motor road uses first, and will have three passenger platforms with multiple access, as well as designs solutions covering the adjacent area, including Peterburi and Suur-Sõjamäe

The railway infrastructure itself will be designed by OÜ Reaal projekt and OÜ AllSpark, with environmental surveys carried out by OÜ Hendrikson & Ko; this work will be completed in the second half of 2021.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:32

Rail Baltic Ülemiste terminal work starts next year, ends 2025

20:00

Estonia joined by over 20 countries on religious freedom declaration

19:10

Defense Forces suspends leave for conscripts until end of November

18:38

State agencies awaiting late delivery of surgical masks

18:01

SDE asking people to contribute to failure of marriage referendum

17:33

15 PERH employees diagnosed with coronavirus

17:06

ERR ethics adviser: Õhtuleht pulled Reps' children into unethical scandal

16:30

Riigikogu protection money to grow to €6 million in elections year

15:57

Pohlak: Democracy should not be put on standby because of difficult times

15:24

Number of hospitalized coronavirus patients expected to reach spring peak

14:55

Education minister: I have to get the work-life balance better

14:22

President Kersti Kaljulaid confirms Alar Laneman new interior minister

13:41

Close contacts directed to self-isolation can stay on quarantine leave

12:54

Education minister: No wrong-doing in ministry minding my children

12:21

Hospital chief doctor: Lockdown inevitable in Estonia

11:52

Erik Laidvee stepping down as Eesti Raudtee CEO

11:19

Former Prosecutor General mulls politics debut with Isamaa breakaway group

10:55

Health Board: 274 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

10:26

Student wins expulsion court case against music and theater academy

09:37

Ratings: Estonia 200 support rise continues

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: