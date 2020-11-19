Video: Person ends up in "Aktuaalne kaamera" interview, tries to sneak off

Attentive viewers of Wednesday's edition of ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) will have spotted a humorous interlude where an individual accidentally walking into the background of the news show's reporting shot, then did an about turn and tiptoed away back out of frame.

Ragne Kõuts-Klemm, Associate Professor of Sociology of Journalism at the University of Tartu, had been speaking to AK on-site in Tartu about ethical questions relating to the recent coverage of Mailis Reps' ministry car scandal, when the woman appeared in-shot (see video above).

After noticing they had ended up in news broadcast, the woman, who will remain unnamed, then did her best to sneak off without creating any further distraction.

Doing much the same thing after realizing that cameras are rolling is certainly not a rare occurence for the generally circumspect and camera-shy ERR News staff either, especially in the mornings, often having to take circuitous routes to and from their desks when a newsflash is going live.

