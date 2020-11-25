Head of Pärnu Hospital to lead Health Board crisis department

From December 1, the crisis department of the Health Board will be lead by Urmas Sule, the current head of Pärnu Hospital. He will replace Dr. Arkadi Popov.

Minister of Social Affairs Tanel Kiik (Center) said Sule is "a very experienced health expert" and a "dignified candidate" to carry on Popov's work. He will take over from Popov immediately, with no gap, to ensure a smooth change over.

"He has experience in the health care system in general and also in overcoming the spring wave of COVID-19," said Kiik. Sule will also continue as the head of Pärnu Hospital.

Popov will start working as the head of the West Tallinn Central Hospital on December 5. On Tuesday, he was awarded the Citizen of the Year 2020 award for his work.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!