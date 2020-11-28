Three Isamaa MPs protest marriage referendum via social media badge

Three leading MPs from coalition party Isamaa have visibly objected to a planned referendum on the definition of marriage, using their personal social media accounts to do so.

A social media profile badge with the words "Isamaalasena "Isamaalasena ütlen abielureferendumile EI" ("As an Isamaa-ite I say to the marriage referendum 'no'") currently emblazons the accounts held by MPs Viktoria Ladõnskaja-Kubits, Üllar Saaremäe and Siim Kiisler – the latter's having been online for a couple of weeks already, ERR's online news in Estonian reports.

None of Isamaa's five government ministers (who do not sit at the Riigikogu – ed.) have adopted the motif, nor have any of Isamaa's other 9 MPs at the time of writing.

Siim Kiisler was removed from the Riigikogu's constitutional committee early on in the week after voting off the agenda altogether then planned referendum, due to take place in April and to poll Estonian citizens on whether marriage should continue to be defined legally as between one man and one woman.

Viktoria Ladõnskaja-Kubits told ERR Saturday that she had liaised with both Kiisler and Üllar Saaremäe before posting the image.

Ladõnsjaka-Kubits said: "We have been talking about this for many weeks now because we have not made a secret within the party of our views," adding that a range of opinion on the issue could be found within Isamaa, a national conservative party, and that the party was a democratic one.

Ladõnsjaka-Kubits added that it was up to other Isamaa MPs' own consciences whether they wanted to join in with the social media movement or not.

