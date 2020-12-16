Põlluaas: Riigikogu moving to remote working not necessary

The Speaker of the Riigikogu Henn Põlluaas (EKRE) does not think it is necessary to send members of the Riigikogu to remote working for the last two working days even if 12 members cannot participate because they were in contact with a person who tested positive for coronavirus. The board will discuss the matter on Wednesday (December 16).

On December 14, a joint meeting between the Cultural and the Economic Affairs Committee took place and one participant tested positive for coronavirus positive the next day.

However, Põlluaas said that it's not sure if the 12 members have to stay in self-isolation because the probability of catching the infected is quite low. The meeting was held in a big conference hall, everybody sat socially distanced wearing masks and the person with coronavirus positive sat even further away.

"The Health Board has informed all members and employees, but they promised to think about who should be considered close contacts. The Health Board does not want to overreact," Põlluaas said.

Theoretically, a remote meeting is possible because, in summer, a distance working platform was developed. That's why at 10 a.m. on December 16, the Board of the Riigikogu is gathering to discuss the situation.

Member of the Riigikogu also needs happy moments

A question has been raised in the media whether it is reasonable to invite Santa to the Riigikogu and to celebrate the end of the session with a concert in St. Nicholas' Church.

Põlluaas finds that no regulation is violated by holding the event. He highlighted that the concert in St. Nicholas' Church is a tradition, there is a large room, fewer people are coming than is allowed and they will be dispersed. The same people sit side-by-side every day.

"Life can't stop entirely, this kind of happy, beautiful moments should still happen during tough times as well and especially, during Christmas," Põlluaas said.

