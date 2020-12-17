Gallery: Riigikogu's remote session and Santa Claus comes to visit ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

On Thursday (December 18) the Riigikogu held it's first-ever remote working session which coincided with the last session of the autumn sitting. Santa Claus also paid a visit.

At the session, three bills had their third reading and testing members' connection took a fair amount of time as well as a discussion about the efficiency and security of remote work. The remote working platform form has not been used before in the Riigikogu as the platform was developed in summer.

The Riigikogu's Vice-Chairman Siim Kallas had to stop the voting of the Estonian Public Broadcasting Act amendments bill due to an interrupted connection.

A lot of questions regarding the security of remote voting followed and some members of EKRE sad the form is not reliable and it can be used for obstructions.

Mart Helme (EKRE) proposed that the remote sessions should only take place when the government has announced an emergency situation. Kallas said that remote voting is secure but promised to consider the feedback given during the session. 

The Reform Party had demanded the remote session take place but refused to explain why some of the members were not able to participate in person.

Chairman of Reform Kaja Kallas said that on Monday two commissions took place jointly and a person who later tested positive for coronavirus took part. Two ministers are now isolating.

She said there is still a risk and that members of the Riigikogu will be sitting closely together which is why remote working is necessary.

At 10.45 a.m., Santa Claus arrived in the session hall. He gave the first present to the Center Party. They received a wind chime and mandala coloring books.

The Social Democratic Party received an hourglass and a game of Alias.

EKRE'S Vice-Chairman said Santa Claus should be written into the Constitution. All members of EKRE received grey woollen socks, which symbolized "peace and a little bit of sun".

--

Editor: Roberta Vaino

