Tallinn mayor: Smaller children should continue going to school and nursery ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Mihhail Kõlvart.
Mihhail Kõlvart. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Nurseries should stay open and primary school children should definitely attend school, Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) says. The mayor also expressed hope that the communication between the city and the government will improve.

"Today, our position is that younger students should keep going to school, that nurseries should stay open. Other classes should continue with distance learning or use hybrid learning where they could go to school every other week," Kõlvart told ERR's Russian-language TV channel ETV+ on Sunday.

The mayor added that even though the school restrictions are established by the national government, the city has its own positions, which have been announced multiple times. "Since September, we have been talking about the need for preemptive measures to avoid the ensuing restrictions," Kõlvart said.

Regarding the school arrangement after the Christmas break, Kõlvart promised to do everything to mitigate the workload of students, teachers and parents, even if the schools stay closed.

The mayor admitted that the communication between the city and the state wasn't the best during the month of December. "I have to concede the communication wasn't successful. Over the course of two days we received three different messages from the government, and had to react three times. For that reason, we should all think about how could we avoid such a situation in the future. Long-term planning is important here, something Tallinn has been talking about since July. On the national stage, different measures should have been thought through."

Talking about the communication between the national government and the city, Kõlvart noted, that the information is flowing, but that: "A common position isn't always found".

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

Estonia and Brexit

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:01

Coronavirus round-up: December 14-20

18:47

Gallery: NyxAir takes off on Tallinn-Kuressaare route

18:01

Gallery: Dave Benton gives final Christmas concert in Tallinn church

17:49

Writers' union votes not to expel member charged over pedophilia activities

17:26

New Estonian contingent starts service in anti-insurgency operation in Mali

16:45

Rainer Kattel: Estonia as an idea and ideology

16:28

Finance ministry: All €70-million local government COVID-19 support used up

16:07

Foreign minister: Just don't travel over the Christmas break

15:58

Pandemic puts 2021 independence day president's reception in doubt

14:49

New €170 million Estonia-Latvia power line will start operating in new year

14:36

Expert: Little to support new UK COVID-19 strain greater potency claims

13:56

Tallinn mayor: Smaller children should continue going to school and nursery

13:18

Real estate market transactions for November up 23 percent from 2019

12:59

Foreign minister: No special flights to rescue Estonians trapped in the UK

12:25

Asylum applications in 2020 nearly half that of previous year

11:48

Rauno Sappinen and Kristina Bannikova chosen as footballers of the year

11:22

Toomas Hendrik Ilves appointed University of Tartu visiting professor

10:51

Saaremaa residents want visitors to wear masks

10:49

Health Board: 287 new COVID-19 cases diagnosed, seven deaths

10:27

Tiidrek Nurme comes in third at Taipei Marathon

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: