Tallinn mayor: Smaller children should continue going to school and nursery

Nurseries should stay open and primary school children should definitely attend school, Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) says. The mayor also expressed hope that the communication between the city and the government will improve.

"Today, our position is that younger students should keep going to school, that nurseries should stay open. Other classes should continue with distance learning or use hybrid learning where they could go to school every other week," Kõlvart told ERR's Russian-language TV channel ETV+ on Sunday.

The mayor added that even though the school restrictions are established by the national government, the city has its own positions, which have been announced multiple times. "Since September, we have been talking about the need for preemptive measures to avoid the ensuing restrictions," Kõlvart said.

Regarding the school arrangement after the Christmas break, Kõlvart promised to do everything to mitigate the workload of students, teachers and parents, even if the schools stay closed.

The mayor admitted that the communication between the city and the state wasn't the best during the month of December. "I have to concede the communication wasn't successful. Over the course of two days we received three different messages from the government, and had to react three times. For that reason, we should all think about how could we avoid such a situation in the future. Long-term planning is important here, something Tallinn has been talking about since July. On the national stage, different measures should have been thought through."

Talking about the communication between the national government and the city, Kõlvart noted, that the information is flowing, but that: "A common position isn't always found".

