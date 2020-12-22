567 new cases of coronavirus and six deaths were reported in the last day, the Health Board said on Tuesday. The positive rate was 10 percent.

Six people died in the last 24 hours: a 64-year-old woman, a 76-year-old woman, an 81-year-old woman, an 82-year-old woman, an 88-year-old woman and an 88-year-old man. So far, 187 people infected with the coronavirus have died in Estonia.

Data from the population register shows 362 cases were in Harju County and 277 of those were in Tallinn.

There were 97 in Ida-Viru County, 28 in Tartu County, 19 in Rapla County, 13 in Lääne-Viru County, 11 in Viljandi County, 10 in Pärnu County, six in Lääne County, four in Põlva County and three in Valga County. Jõgeva and Saare counties reported one new case each and 12 cases had no information in the population register.

The 14-day infection rate is now 537.18 per 100,000.

As of the morning of Tuesday (December 22), 362 patients are being treated in hospital for COVID-19, with 18 of those patients on a ventilator.

Thirty-three new patients were discharged from hospital, 11 patients were transferred to a non-COVID-19 unit, and three further patients were transferred to another hospital (including one case which was registered retrospectively). Forty new COVID-19 cases were opened in total.

Since February, over 591,500 tests have been analysed in Estonia in relation to the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The number of positive initial test results amounts to 22,647 or 3.8 percent of the total.

Situation by region

More than 28,700 people are monitored by the Health Board.

The northern regional department is monitoring over 18,600 people, of whom 3,966 have fallen ill.

The eastern regional department is monitoring over 5,800 people, of whom 1,507 have fallen ill.

There are over 2,500 people who are being monitored by the southern regional department, of whom 592 have fallen ill.

There are over 1,800 people who are being monitored by the western regional department, of whom 382 have fallen ill.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here.

Editor's note: This article was updated to add information about deaths during the last day and then for a second time to add information about hospitalized patients.

