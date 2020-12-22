City of Tartu not holding New Year's fireworks show this year

The City of Tartu will not hold a fireworks display on New Year's eve this year after recommendations from the regional department of the Health Board and the rescue center for southern Estonia.

Large gatherings of people must be avoided due to the current spread of the coronavirus to prevent further risks.

The Tartu city government recommends people spend the holidays within the family and avoid a large number of contacts.

The City of Tartu is donating the funds initially planned to be spent on the fireworks show to the Estonian Food Bank to support the distribution of food to disadvantaged people.

--

