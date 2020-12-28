Children still need computers for distance learning ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Distance learning.
Distance learning. Source: Jagrit Parajuli/Pixabay
The number of children in need of computers for distance learning is increasing as the coronavirus crisis continues and pupils are expected to attend classes online.

Since the spring, almost two thousand computers have been donated through the volunteer project "A Computer for Every School Child!" ("Igale koolilapsele arvuti") which helps match children with equipment for distancing learning.

Hundreds of computers have been sent to Ida-Viru County where distance learning poses a big challenge for many families and more will be needed as the coronavirus crisis continues.

Narva 6 School has already received 60 desktop computers from the Estonian Union for Child Welfare as almost one-fifth of children at the school did not have a computer at home or several children must share one computer when distance learning was introduced.

"Many used smartphones but you soon realize that studying with a smartphone is practically impossible, the screen is too tiny. This [initiative] is actually a big help to these children and families and it is much easier for us to survive distance learning in the coronavirus second wave," head of studies Aleksandr Openko told ETV's Sunday episode of "Aktuaalne kaamera".

Narva has been working cooperating with the child welfare union since spring.

Narva's chief specialist at the Education Service of the Department of Culture Polina Frantseva said: "At the moment, 146 computers have been given to schools and children, it is a very good outcome. But our data shows there are over a hundred students who still need computers. The cooperation will continue."

Recently computers were sent to Narva from the Ministry of Defense with support from the e-commerce union. But as distance learning continues, families' need for help may increase.

Estonian Union for Child Welfare project manager Ireen Kangro said: "Still, not all homes have the means and opportunities and the economic situation is more difficult for many families during this crisis. The project is very timely and thousands of families now need help."

School children needing a computer can contact the Estonian Union for Child Welfare who are gathering information about families who need help.

Editor: Helen Wright

