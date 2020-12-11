Defense ministry donates computers to children for distance learning

More than 80 computers will be donated by the Ministry of Defense to help children with their school work during distance learning.

The ministry will give away 88 computers which are no longer needed but are in good working order. They will be donated to the Union for Child Welfare.

Deputy secretary general of the Ministry of Defense for legal and administrative affairs Margus Matt said: "It is a great joy to give a small gift to the children of families in need ahead of Christmas."

The ministry has made sure each device has a mouse and keyboard and also donated 19 computer screens. The Estonian E-Commerce Association will fit the computers with new hard drives and the first devices will be given to families in need next week.

Union for Child Welfare coordinator of the citizens' initiative "A Computer for Every Student!" (Igale koolilapsele arvuti!) Ireen Kangro said the donation from the ministry has come at the right time.

She said while many families have a computer it is difficult for hundreds of families to provide a computer for each of their children.

Earlier this week, the government decided to closes schools and universities and move pupils to distance learning again to try and stop the spread of coronavirus.

Read more about "A Computer for Every Student" here. The initiative launched in March when all Estonian school children were switched to distance learning and many children and families did not have access to a computer. More than 1,000 laptops or computers were donated.

