India to open embassy in Estonia

India will open an embassy in Estonia the External Affairs Minister of India announced on Wednesday.

A statement said opening the mission: "[W]ill help expand India's diplomatic footprint, deepen political relations, enable the growth of bilateral trade, investment and economic engagements, facilitate stronger people-to-people contacts, bolster political outreach in multilateral fora and help garner support for India's foreign policy objectives."

Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu wrote on Twitter that he was "delighted" by the news which will allow for the deepening of ties in trade and cybersecurity.

I am delighted #India has decided to open a diplomatic mission in #Estonia in 2021.



This will allow to deepen already strong ties in many fields incl trade & #cybersecurity. We will also serve together in UN #SecurityCouncil next year.

@DrSJaishankar @IndianDiplomacy — Urmas Reinsalu (@UrmasReinsalu) December 30, 2020

India's ambassador to Estonia is currently based in Finland.

India will also open embassies in Paraguay and the Dominican Republic in 2021.

