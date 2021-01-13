Ratas: Marriage referendum vote should not be put to Riigikogu

On Wednesday, the marriage referendum draft bill was due to be put to the Riigikogu for its second reading and final vote. Jüri Ratas, who announced his resignation as prime minister night, said the issue should not be voted on by the Riigikogu today.

Ratas said that the current coalition would no longer make big political decisions, and in his opinion, the topic of the referendum should not be voted on in the Riigikogu on Wednesday.

