Care homes next priority for COVID-19 vaccinations

Vaccinating residents of care homes against COVID-19 will be the priority over the coming weeks, Undersecretary of Health at the Ministry of Social Affairs Maris Jesse said on Tuesday.

As of 6 p.m. on Tuesday evening, 13,338 people in Estonia have received a first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, Jesse told ETV's "Ringvaade", and the majority of these people have been health care workers.

She said vaccinations in care homes have also begun. "This week and for the next two weeks, the priority will be nursing homes," Jesse said, adding when the most vulnerable people have been vaccinated pressures on hospitals will start to fall and normal life can start to resume.

Soon, older people living at home will be able to be vaccinated by a family doctor. Jesse said this will take place no later than the end of January or the beginning of February.

Jesse said the priority list for vaccines: "Is based on two goals - to protect the functioning of the health care system and at the same time to protect the health of those who are most likely to need hospital treatment."

