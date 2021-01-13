First Moderna COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Estonia

On Wednesday morning, the first batch of 1,200 Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses arrived at the Health Board in Tallinn.

Undersecretary of Health at the Ministry of Social Affairs Maris Jesse said the arrival of the second COVID-19 vaccine in Estonia is important as it will allow more people to be vaccinated.

"According to the updated data received last night, we will receive 2,400 doses from Moderna in January and 14,400 should arrive in Estonia in February," she said.

Estonia will receive 234,000 doses of the vaccine which is enough to vaccinate approximately 117,000 people. Moderna will deliver approximately 103,000 doses to Estonia in the second quarter and approximately 100,300 doses in the third quarter.

The vaccine is 94.1 percent effective and two doses must be administered 28 days apart. Training for the vaccine will begin among health care professionals on January 14.

So far, 13,338 people have received a first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in Estonia, primarily health care workers. Vaccination will continue in nursing homes and nursing wards in the coming weeks.

The first Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Estonia on December 27.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!