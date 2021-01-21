Reps will not be minister in new coalition

Deputy chairman of the Center Party Mailis Reps has said she will not become a minister in the new government. Reps resigned in November after misusing a ministry car.

Reps, who is leading negotiations for the Center Party, was minister of education and research until November.

Over the last week, speculation has grown that she would become a minister in the next government after negotiations have been finalized.

On Thursday, she said in a statement: "The attention is pleasing, but in order for the delegations negotiating the coalition to be able to focus on content issues and avoid various speculations, I can assure you that I will not continue as a minister in the next government."

In November, newspaper Õhtuleht published a story claiming Reps had allowed her children to travel in a ministry car, which was paid for by the taxpayer.

The police have launched a misdemeanor proceeding to investigate the use of Reps' official car which is ongoing.

