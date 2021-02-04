Pärtel Soosalu appointed Tallinn Music Week chief ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

The music and urban festival Tallinn Music Week (TMW) chose Pärtel Soosalu as its new manager, from a shortlist of 65 applicants in the public competitive process.

Pärtel Soosalu has studied culture management at the Viljandi Culture Academy and worked as the organizer of several different festivals and public events, including being project manager of the Uue Maailma Festival in Tallinn and head of the organizing team of the Spacex Eesti. Before joining the TMW team, Soosalu was chief-executive and producer of the event marketing company Event Masters, developing environmentally-friendly event organizing. He has previously been a volunteer in the Tallinn Music Week and the project manager of the Urban Space.

"TMW's strength lies in its thorough and clearly-formed mission and values," Soosalu said, stressing that these are not only words on a website but are lived out in the words and actions of those associated with the festival. "I will make it my priority to help find solutions, which will leave a smaller footprint on the environment yet not give on quality," he went on.

Soosalu will tackle the tasks facing him one-by-one, he says, and will contribute to other festival events initiated by the Shiftworks company responsible for TMW. TMW founder and Shiftworks chief, Helen Sildna, will continue working at a strategic level, and will focus on the development of the company, it is reported.

"Pärtel's clear vision, and his wish to direct the festival towards a more environmentally-friendly way of thinking, plus his experience in event organizing, were the main reasons he got the position," Helen Sildna said of the appointment.

Traditonally held in spring, last year's TMW was put back to Autumn due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year's event is scheduled for May 6-9.

--

Editor: Roberta Vaino

