Foreign ministry summons Russian ambassador over airspace incursion

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Estonia Alexander Petrov Friday to formally protest a recent violation of Estonian airspace by a Russian military plane.

The ministry considers the incident, which was reported Thursday in the airspace surrounding Vaindloo island, very regrettable and serious, adding repeated series of violations of this kind are completely unacceptable.

Vaindloo is an uninhabited island in the Gulf of Finland which has seen incursions into its airspace in the past. The recent incident involved an Ilyushin Il-76 military airlifting plane which had strayed into Estonian airspace for about a minute.

The Foreign Ministry also referred the ambassador to the statement made by the Minister of Foreign Affairs yesterday, February 4, in which she called for the immediate release of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and the treatment of peaceful protests following his incarceration, in respect of the rule of law. Additionally, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs cited a joint statement of the European Union which unequivocally condemns the sentencing of Alexei Navalny to three-and-a-half years' jail time, in practice two-and-a-half years since time Navalny spent under house arrest on a charge of embezzlement has been deducted from the total.

