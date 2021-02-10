Divers waiting for new MS Estonia wreck investigation orders ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
The hole in the side of MS Estonia. Source: ERR
News

The government has agreed to allocate € 3 million to the investigation of the MS Estonia shipwreck on the seabed, but exactly what and how it will be investigated is not yet clear.

The government has given the Estonian Safety Investigation Bureau the task to prepare for an underwater forensic investigation to start after Finland and Sweden have changed their laws, which currently ban diving to the wreck.

The Maritime Academy's in-service training center's manager Ivar Treffner told ERR that a proper investigation should be carried out even though not everybody is completely happy with the idea.

He thinks that it is currently difficult to evaluate the € 3 million allocated to the investigation because the list of work to be carried out has not been submitted by the state.

"€ 3 million is not a large sum for underwater investigations. I will highlight environmentally dangerous wrecks as examples. The investigations there often cost tens of millions. This €3 million is enough money for a home-woven investigation. It should be known what is the expected outcome is," Treffner said.

Treffner highlighted that when a 3D model is wanted of the wreck, the price depends on what point density and detail it is wanted.

"When the aim of the investigation is known, it can be said which equipment is needed for it," Treffner said adding then it will be known if enough money has been allocated for the task.

The manager of Tuukritööde OÜ Kaido Peremeed told ERR that the cost of the investigation could also depend on the support vessel. He said that for underwater investigations, the company has a world-class underwater robot, which can go 300 meters deep.

Treffner also confirmed that the private sector has the capacity to perform underwater investigations. Currently, is not known if diving will take place.

The host said several investigations are planned. "I understand that it includes geotechnical investigations, mapping the seabed, and profiling to get a cross-section of the soil," he said.

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said last week that finding out the new facts will be managed by the Estonian Safety Investigation Bureau independently and in cooperation between Estonia, Sweden and Finland. The costs will be covered by Estonia and Sweden.

-

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccinations

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:11

Health Board no longer considers yoga and pilates high-risk sports

14:47

Anett Kontaveit out of Australian Open doubles

14:23

Road Museum replaces traffic exhibition roads with ice

13:51

Law forbids PE teachers from holding ski lessons during cold weather

13:35

Registered unemployed grows 5.3 percent on month

13:22

Doctor attack suspect gives himself up to police

13:12

Tallinn looking to vaccinate teachers in schools

13:09

AK: Cold winter drives economic growth via energy sector

12:52

Expert: Estonia right in distancing itself from 17+1 format

12:51

Divers waiting for new MS Estonia wreck investigation orders

12:25

Jürgen Ligi elected as Riigikogu security surveillance committee chairman

11:57

Narva municipality wants law change to halt rising heating prices

11:27

Hundred people volunteer to work at coronavirus-hit care home

11:11

Statistics: December helps stabilize goods export to level of 2019

10:45

Health Board: 798 new coronavirus cases, three deaths

10:45

Fire service issues plea to keep fire hydrants clear of snow

10:15

Number of accommodated tourists dropped by nearly half last year

09:46

Ratings: Social Democrats support at two-year low

09:22

Ratas: Intention is to get president elected within Riigikogu alone

08:55

Foreign minister raises pandemic response, climate change at 17+1 summit

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: