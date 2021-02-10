Registered unemployed grows 5.3 percent on month

The number of registered unemployed in Estonia was 56,575 at the end of January, 5.3 percent higher than the month before. Unemployment is not 8.7 percent.

The number of registered unemployed grew by slightly less in January than in January 2020.

The number of newly unemployed persons registered during the month was 8,855, the Unemployment Insurance Fund said.

In total 5,018 people took up employment or started a business with the help of the Unemployment Insurance Fund in January.

Ida-Viru County had the highest unemployment rate last month at 13.9 percent, while Jogeva County and Hiiu County had the lowest rate at 6 percent.

In January, the total number of job offers available via the Unemployment Insurance Fund was 6,122. The number of new vacant positions added during the month was 4,092. The number of job offers added during the month was 1.5 times bigger than in December and slightly bigger than in January 2020.

The Unemployment Insurance Fund observed that the increase, effective January, in the amount of money provided under the support measure for starting a business significantly increased interest among unemployed people in starting a business. Applications for the grant numbered 190 in January, which is the highest such monthly figure for the past several years.

