Estonia to open embassy in Kenya next year

Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Estonia is planning to open an embassy in Kenya's capital Nairobi in 2022. It will be the second Estonian embassy in Africa as the embassy in Egypt has been operating since 2010.

The plan for the new embassy was revealed in Estonia's Regional Strategy for Africa 2020-2030. In addition, the strategy allows for continued representation in the African Union in Ethiopia and for sending an Estonian national expert to the European Union delegation, preferably in Kenya.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also intends to support Estonian diplomats in running for the European Union Foreign Service in Africa, intensify the exchange of diplomats with the other Member States and increase Estonia's participation in civilian missions in Africa.

In addition, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs intends to continue expanding the network of honorary consuls in African countries.

In sub-Saharan Africa, non-resident Estonian ambassadors have been appointed to Ethiopia and Mali.

Editor: Roberta Vaino

