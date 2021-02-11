Minister: Vaccination of education professionals to start next week ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
The first COVID-19 vaccines administered at Tartu University Hospital and University Family Doctors' Center. Source: Jassu Hertsmann
News

The vaccination of education professionals will start in Estonia on February 15, Minister of Education and Research Liina Kersna (Reform) said at the government's press conference on Thursday.

The minister said that in addition to teachers and special education teachers, also other staff members such as school psychologists and assistant teachers will be vaccinated.

She expressed hope that the vaccination will be completed by May. 

"We hope that we can get our education staff vaccinated by spring," Kersna said, adding that it was important to enter the spring exam season safe.

Kersna also said that even though it had been a wish of the ministry that the vaccination be started from kindergarten teachers, the expert committee considered it necessary to start from general education schools and high schools as the infection rates in kindergartens are lower and there are fewer outbreaks in kindergartens. 

Schools are still compiling lists of teachers to be vaccinated, ERR reported on Thursday afternoon.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

