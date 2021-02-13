Helme: EKRE must be a clear alternative to the current government

EKRE must be a clear alternative to the current government, chairman of EKRE Martin Helme said on Saturday at an EKRE council meeting in Türi, Järva County.

Helme said the current government between the Reform and Center parties is the most left-wing and liberal coalition in 30 years and is concerned with issues such as hate speech law, immigration policy, economic policy and family and childhood policy. He said the party must work to change the government.

Helme said one of the issues that may trip the coalition up in the future is that they have not yet agreed on a presidential candidate for this year's coming election, which he believes could benefit EKRE.

He said EKRE has not been able to be convinced the Public Prosecutor's Office to publish additional details of the corruption allegations related to Porto Franco which caused the government to collapse in January.

"It is very clear for us that this was interference in politics by the prosecution and KAPO [Interal Security Service]," he added.

Helme added the party's moral is high for the upcoming local elections and there are many new members.

"The goal is to go out with a list in practically all local governments," he said, adding the party is keen to form coalitions at the municipal level.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!