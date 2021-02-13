Helme: EKRE must be a clear alternative to the current government ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
EKRE council meeting on February 13.
Open gallery
7 photos
News

EKRE must be a clear alternative to the current government, chairman of EKRE Martin Helme said on Saturday at an EKRE council meeting in Türi, Järva County.

Helme said the current government between the Reform and Center parties is the most left-wing and liberal coalition in 30 years and is concerned with issues such as hate speech law, immigration policy, economic policy and family and childhood policy. He said the party must work to change the government.

Helme said one of the issues that may trip the coalition up in the future is that they have not yet agreed on a presidential candidate for this year's coming election, which he believes could benefit EKRE.

He said EKRE has not been able to be convinced the Public Prosecutor's Office to publish additional details of the corruption allegations related to Porto Franco which caused the government to collapse in January.

"It is very clear for us that this was interference in politics by the prosecution and KAPO [Interal Security Service]," he added.

Helme added the party's moral is high for the upcoming local elections and there are many new members.

"The goal is to go out with a list in practically all local governments," he said, adding the party is keen to form coalitions at the municipal level.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

covid-19 vaccinations

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:39

Health Board: Valentine's Day, Shrove Tuesday should be celebrated safely

15:26

Gallery: Estonian Belarusians protest against People's Congress

14:48

Coronavirus spreading in Saaremaa care home and choir

14:36

Helme: EKRE must be a clear alternative to the current government

14:17

EU Commissioner: We have no evidence Baltics trade in Astravyets power

13:45

Estonia's Kontaveit defeated in third round of Australian Open

13:28

Tallinn City Center Expat chat: Yuri from Japan

12:44

Municipality's coronavirus rate jumps from 300 to 1,400 in nine days

12:28

PM: Not necessary to turn Sputnik vaccine into political instrument

11:51

Kallas discusses defense, foreign policy with Emmanuel Macron

11:08

Health Board: 760 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed, five deaths

09:30

Bird flu detected in Estonia

08:25

Long jail sentence sought for driver who caused crash that killed three

12.02

TULE party requesting state funding

12.02

Slimmed-down Tartu ski marathon event to go ahead later this month

12.02

Court civil case workloads at seven-year high in pandemic-hit 2020

12.02

Gallery: Ambitious future planned for Tallinn's Bekker Port

12.02

Archaeological excavations in Tallinn ongoing despite freezing conditions

12.02

Estonia calls for compliance with Minsk treaties by European states

12.02

Siim Kallas elected Riigikogu EU affairs committee chair

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: