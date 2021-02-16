Kiik: Some classes can return to distance learning after school holidays

Minister of Health and Labor Tanel Kiik (Center) said additional restrictions will need to be implemented to stop the spread of the coronavirus virus and older classes will return to distance learning later this spring. The government will make its final decision on Thursday.

Speaking to "Uudis+" on Tuesday, Kiik said the government's scientific advisory council has submitted proposals for restrictions related to public events, education, entertainment and culture.

Kiik said the government and council's shared goal is to keep students in school if possible. "But understandably, at a certain level of infection, it may no longer be possible across the country or in certain areas," Kiik said.

The minister said new restrictions will apply to high school pupils and students from the start of March after the school holidays.

The government will also suggest possible nationwide restrictions which local councils' crisis teams will review and, if necessary, impose stricter rules, Kiik said.

The minister said he had asked the scientific advisory council to create alternative restrictions because education should not be the first sector to suffer. This is why proposals for all sectors were submitted at once.

"We believe that something needs to be done to prevent the spread of the virus, as the effects of vaccination have a longer delay then anticipated," Kiik said. He added that although vaccination has reduced transmission of the infection in nursing homes and hospitals, it has still risen to record levels in the rest of society.

Kiik said the government will not create severe restrictions and entire sectors will not have to change their organization. Today the government is discussing additional restrictions and they will be confirmed on Thursday.

