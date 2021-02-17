Tartu wants schools to move to distance learning after holidays ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Mayor of Tartu Urmas Klaas has said the city council and crisis committee are in favor of moving schools to distance learning after the end of the holidays to help bring down the coronavirus infection rate.

Klaas told ERR in anticipation of the government's decision on Thursday the crisis team of the city of Tartu and the Southern region have agreed it is important to take a two-week break from in-class learning.

"The virus is spreading through schools to homes, from there to workplaces. We are seeing an increase in infection in the 10-19 age group. As a result, we support this decision," Klaas said.

The authority has also made a proposal to the government. Klaas said Tartu schools are ready to move to distance learning but will still require some children coming to school, as they have done in the past.

"We are not in a rush with our decisions, but we have said the organization should be the same and we will wait for the government's decisions and then we will continue to act," said Klaas.

The government discussed additional coronavirus restrictions on Tuesday but will not make a final decision until Thursday. The infection rate has risen in recent weeks and so have hospital admissions.

Minister of Health and Labor Tanel Kiik said on Tuesday it is likely distance learning will return after the school holidays.   

--

Editor: Helen Wright

