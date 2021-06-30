Overview: Kindergarten teacher among the most popular university majors

The admissions process for larger Estonian universities is coming to a close for the year with psychology, entrepreneurship, IT-system development and kindergarten teaching, surprisingly, topping the lists.

University of Tartu

As of June 29, the largest competition for bachelor's studies is for the Early Years Teacher program - nearly 10 applications for one spot. Teaching Humanities and Social Subjects in Basic School is second with about eight candidates for one study spot, Psychology is also around eight candidates per one spot and Physiotherapy has close to seven applications for one study spot.

When it comes to the total number of applications, the most popular programs are Medicine (600 applications), Psychology (470) and Computer Science (380).

Head of the University of Tartu admissions office Tuuli Kaldma said there are no major differences in the list of most popular programs and the number of applications.

The Administration of Social Work and Rehabilitation program saw some 100 more applications this year than last year. Kaldma assessed that the increase in the number of applications may stem from amendments to the admissions conditions. While there was a written test for the program a few years ago, admissions now consist of interviews instead.

Marketing and Financial Management was the most popular program among Master's studies with Special Education and Speech Therapy and Law following.

Last year, the most popular master's degree program was Conversion Master in IT but the program is no longer among the most popular ones. Kaldma said this stems from changes to study organization, which led to the tuition becoming paid.

Tallinn University

The most popular programs for bachelor's studies at Tallinn University are Psychology (14 applications for one spot), Public and Business Management (14 applications) and Early Childhood Education (13 applications). Social Pedagogy and Advertising and Public Relations were also popular.

While Psychology and Public and Business Management were atop the list last year, Early Childhood Education was not. "We are glad that interest for education and the teacher profession especially is great and the number of applicants has grown each year," said director of the School of Educational Sciences at Tallinn University Tiia Õun.

There has been a change when compared to five years ago, where Law, a very popular program, has been replaced by education sciences. Tallinn University internal communications specialist Evelin Jürisson assessed that the trend may have been caused by an additional English language requirement.

On the master's level, the tightest competition is for the Early Childhood Education program, followed by Educational Leadership, Adult Education and Organizational Behavior.

Estonian University of Life Sciences

As of Tuesday, the tightest admissions competition at the Estonian University of Life Sciences (Eesti Maaülikool) is on the Rural Entrepreneurship and Financial Management program with nearly 10 admissions for one study spot. Land Surveying, Environmental Protection is second with nearly eight candidates per one spot, Property and Land Management follows with six candidates for one spot and Veterinary Medicine had around four applications per one spot.

University of Life Sciences study department head Ina Järve said these programs have been traditionally popular and there have not been many changes in student preferences.

Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech)

TalTech is using an admission system based on thresholds, which means the number of study spots is not limited and all who exceed the threshold are admitted. Therefore, TalTech cannot produce data by programs.

Currently, the school has received the most applications for IT Systems Development with some 300 candidates, Structural Engineering and Construction Management has some 260 candidates and nearly 250 applications were sent for the IT Systems Development session studies program.

Estonian Academy of Arts

The most popular bachelor's programs at the Estonian Academy of Arts are currently Graphical Design with nearly nine applications for one spot, Photography is second with five applications and Fashion Design, Textile Design and Accessory Design follow.

Estonian Academy of Music and Theatre

The most popular bachelor's programs in the Estonian Academy of Music and Theatre are Music Pedagogy with nearly 14 candidates for one spot, Classical Music Performance follows with 13 people applying for one spot in Winds and 12 applicants per spot for Singing.

