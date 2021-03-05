Gallery: Vaccination of frontline workers starts on Saaremaa ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})
Coronavirus vaccinations have started for frontline staff on the island of Saaremaa and it is hoped 300 police officers, rescue workers and lifeguards will be vaccinated in two days.
ERR's Saaremaa correspondent took pictures of the vaccinations taking place in a sports hall in the island's capital Kuressaare on Thursday.
Editor: Helen Wright
