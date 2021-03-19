Party Ratings: Center Party sees increase in support

In March, the support for the Center Party somewhat increased, causing the party to rise to second place, a little ahead of the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), according to pollsters Turu-uuringute. Changes in support for other parties stayed within the limits of statistical error.

According to poll, the Reform Party remains the most popular party, supported by 26 percent of Estonian citizens of voting age, which is a slight fall compared with the 28 percent support in February.

The Center Party's support slightly increased, rising to 20 percent compared with the 17 percent it polled in February.

EKRE is at a similar support level as the Center Party and was s supported by 19 percent in March; in February the level was 20 percent.

The non-parliamentary Eesti 200 saw the support of 15 percent in March, which is essentially the same level of support as the last couple of months.

After November, the Social Democratic Party (SDE) was able to gain more supporters. In March, the party was supported by 9 percent. In February, the support was 7 percent.

Isamaa's supported remained at 6 percent.

In conclusion, the coalition parties are supported by 46 and opposition parties by 34 percent of citizens of voting age.

Significant changes in the popularity poll took place in January after the change of the coalition. Due to that, the Center Party and Eesti 200 lost support and the Reform Party and EKRE won support.

The Center Party saw a fall in support among the non-Estonian-speaking voters. In January, the support fell from 59 percent to 43 percent. In two months, the Center Party hasn't been able to increase its support and in March, it stood at 44 percent.

Among non-Estonian-speaking voters, EKRE has risen to second place supported by 18 percent, Turu-uuringute says.

Among ethnic Estonians, the Reform Party continues to be the most popular party (30 percent) followed by EKRE (20 percent), Eesti 200 (15 percent) and the Center Party (15 percent).

Turu-uuringute interviewed 1,005 Estonian citizens aged 18 and over. The survey was conducted from March 9 - 15. Half of the respondents answered by phone and half online. When interviewing 1,000 people, the maximum error margin does not exceed ± 3.10 percent, Turu-uuringute says.

--

