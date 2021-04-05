66,000 coronavirus vaccine doses to arrive in Estonia over next two weeks

26,000 will arrive in Estonia on Tuesday (April 6) and more than 40,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines will be delivered next week.

26,910 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine will be delivered to Estonia on Tuesday. There will be no Moderna vaccines this week. 11,000 doses of AstraZeneca were expected but this number has now been reduced.

Next week, Pfizer/BioNTech will deliver the same number of doses, Moderna is expected to send 9,600 doses and 4,800 vaccines will arrive from AstraZeneca on April 13.

Last week, 64,130 doses arrived in Estonia, the highest number in a single week so far.

To date, 227,246 people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus in Estonia.

--

