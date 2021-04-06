Third of Estonian residents do not want to get vaccinated against COVID-19

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
National flags of the three Baltic States, from left, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Approximately a third of people in Estonia do not want to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, it appears from a survey by RAIT Faktum & Ariko.

The results of a survey conducted in March show that 35 percent of people in Latvia do not plan to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The same indicator is 24 percent in Lithuania and 32 percent in Estonia.

Some people in the working age population have not yet decided whether they intend to get vaccinated against COVID-19. These people make up 19 percent of respondents in Estonia, 22 percent in Lithuania and 23 percent in Latvia.

8 percent of the working age population has already been vaccinated in Lithuania, 5 percent in Estonia and 3 percent in Latvia. There are an additional 39 percent of the working age population in Latvia, 43 percent in Estonia and 45 percent in Lithuania, who want to get vaccinated.

Compared to October 2020, people are more willing to get vaccinated and are less skeptical about vaccines.

Although Latvia is more skeptical about the COVID-19 vaccine than Estonia and Lithuania, the share of skeptics has decreased by 10 percent compared to October.

While in October, there were the most people in Estonia who wanted the vaccine compared to other Baltic countries, then now as of March, there were more of them in Lithuania.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:46

Ratas postpones coronavirus vaccination Updated

15:42

€3.3 million expansion planned for Tallinn's Balti Jaam station

15:13

Signe Riisalo: Average pension should be and remain exempt from income tax

14:40

Supreme Court: Defense reason enough for limiting wind farm developments

14:22

Lutsar: Restrictions should be based on infections and deaths

13:54

Doctors start using free volunteer-built vaccine distribution app

13:21

Estonia to establish international development cooperation center

12:47

Mass vaccination failed in Ida-Viru County but was popular elsewhere

12:12

Committee: Landfilling taking place under label of recycling

11:37

Third of Estonian residents do not want to get vaccinated against COVID-19

10:53

Health Board: 899 new coronavirus cases diagnosed, 13 deaths

10:11

EKRE chairman: Vaccination is key to exiting restrictions

09:46

Speed limits to increase from Tuesday

08:54

Side effects of vaccine notified to authorities on 118 occasions last week

08:51

Ministry: When 70 percent of elderly are vaccinated, age limit can drop

08:25

Coronavirus round-up: March 29 - April 4

05.04

Tallinn changes first grade allocation process

05.04

Hospital design procurement suspended due to possible conflict of interest

05.04

Riigikogu finance committee rejects amendments to supplementary budget bill

05.04

66,000 coronavirus vaccine doses to arrive in Estonia over next two weeks

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: