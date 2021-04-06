Third of Estonian residents do not want to get vaccinated against COVID-19

Approximately a third of people in Estonia do not want to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, it appears from a survey by RAIT Faktum & Ariko.

The results of a survey conducted in March show that 35 percent of people in Latvia do not plan to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The same indicator is 24 percent in Lithuania and 32 percent in Estonia.

Some people in the working age population have not yet decided whether they intend to get vaccinated against COVID-19. These people make up 19 percent of respondents in Estonia, 22 percent in Lithuania and 23 percent in Latvia.

8 percent of the working age population has already been vaccinated in Lithuania, 5 percent in Estonia and 3 percent in Latvia. There are an additional 39 percent of the working age population in Latvia, 43 percent in Estonia and 45 percent in Lithuania, who want to get vaccinated.

Compared to October 2020, people are more willing to get vaccinated and are less skeptical about vaccines.

Although Latvia is more skeptical about the COVID-19 vaccine than Estonia and Lithuania, the share of skeptics has decreased by 10 percent compared to October.

While in October, there were the most people in Estonia who wanted the vaccine compared to other Baltic countries, then now as of March, there were more of them in Lithuania.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!