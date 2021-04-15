Supplementary state budget passes Riigikogu vote

The supplementary budget issued in response to the continuing coronavirus pandemic passed its Riigikogu vote Wednesday evening by 73 votes to 9, meaning the €641-million aid package, aimed at mitigating the effects of the pandemic, and ensuing restrictions, on the health care system, education, business, and the populace as a whole, will enter into effect.

The supplementary budget, the second of its kind, covers wage support measures and changes to the sick pay benefits regime, as well as additional provisions for mental health care, special care and rehabilitation, and additional funding for medicines, vaccination, crisis management and support for tourism, culture.

Suspended payments in the so-called second pillar of the pension scheme, referring to voluntary contributions and totaling €117 million, are also accounted for in the package.

The regular state budget is drawn up in the autumn, with a December vote in mind, in order to enter force for the following year.

