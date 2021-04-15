Spring birth boom increases number of poorly cared for puppies

The annual spring puppy boom has begun, though on some individual farms, the already large group of dogs living in poor conditions may multiply, ERR reports, focusing on one such case.

In a farm in southern Estonia, a sad sight met the animal rescue group. Larger and smaller dogs had accumulated over the years and the elderly owner, who lived alone with the dogs, had also distributed the puppies. The last eight dogs went to Põlva. There were 15 dogs still left at his home, however, and the situation had simply gotten out of control.

"He was proud; there was a certain amount of itinerant horse trading going on, animal by animal, or by centimeter, but we got them. But from a purely human point of view, we left one dog with him there, because he is used to living in this way and he is really all alone," Heiki Valner, the head of the animal rescue team, said.

The owner named the dog Mõmmi but at the vet's clinic, he was renamed Karu (bear). The clinic estimates Karu's age at seven years. While the majority of the forest farm's dog pack has been admitted to the care homes for home treatment, Mõmmi/Karu and a young mother of five puppies must be remain with the vets The dogs are very thin, suffer from parasites, skin diseases and many other issues.

"Karu has a very low fat percentage, he has anemia, he has few red blood cells. He has a very large piece of bone lodged in his stomach, but we cannot remove it at the moment, as his general condition does not allow it," Jürgen Mitt, CEO of Pet City Animal Clinic, commented.

In fact, he is far from being the only dog ​​whose health has been damaged by eating bones and lean or otherwise unsuitable foods.

"This bone issue is endless in veterinary medicine. We can talk, talk and talk about it, but people still don't realize that bones are not dog food, that they can cause a lot of issues. They damage the intestines, they damage the stomach," Mitt said.

