SDE and Eesti 200 form Viljandi alliance ahead of local elections

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Viljandi Town Hall. Source: Google Maps
News

The Social Democratic Party (SDE) and Eesti 200 have made an electoral pact to run on a joint list in the South Estonian town of Viljandi, at October's local elections.

SDE MP Helmen Kütt is reportedly the list's number one candidate on the alliance, dubbed "Südamega Viljandis" ("With heart in Viljandi").

Meanwhile, Juhan-Mart Salumäe, school teacher and SDE councilor in Viljandi, wrote that he had joined the group with pleasure, and would be running for the third time at the October 17 election.

At the last local elections in 2017, while SDE polled highest in Viljandi, it found itself in opposition with the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), while Reform, Isamaa and Center formed a coalition at Viljandi town hall.

Eesti 200 was only formed in 2018, and will be contesting its third ever election come fall.

Most local municipalities are governed by coalitions – one notable exception being Tallinn, where the Center Party rules on its own – while Estonia's modified d'Hondt system of proportional representation requires parties run ordered lists of candidates.

In practice, parties put the candidates most likely to attract most votes at the top of the list, with any "spare" votes once the candidate has reached a sufficient number to clinch a seat being passed down to the next candidate(s) on the same list. In this way, candidates who only received a few hundred votes in their own right can sometimes find themselves winning a seat.

There is nothing barring Riigikogu MPs from holding local council seats concurrently, either, and many do.

The "Südamega Viljandis"/SDE/Eesti 200 lineup says that it hopes the Estonian Green Party will also join it.

The alliance says that it stands for developing Viljandi, Estonia's sixth-largest town, with a population of around 17,500, making it a human-friendly urban space for all, as well as both a green city, and one which is educated and open to entrepreneurship, while at the same time no single or careerist politician would be able to dominate.

Viljandi mayor is Madis Timpson (Reform).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:07

Vaccinations could start for 50, 60 year olds next week if doses arrive

11:41

Defense minister: Horror stories of defense budget cuts not true

11:13

Survey: Church attendance has fallen slightly in past five years

10:44

Health Board: 396 new coronavirus cases diagnosed, no deaths

10:43

Thousands of Jõgeva households left without power after substation fire

10:17

First Estonian-Latvian machine translator completed

09:48

US airborne exercise next week sees Järva County village become drop zone

09:28

T1 Mall of Tallinn to go bankrupt Updated

09:21

Entrepreneurs awaiting implementation of Estonian coronavirus passport

08:51

Party ratings: No real change, rate of Reform support loss slowing

08:24

SDE and Eesti 200 form Viljandi alliance ahead of local elections

06:13

Estonia added to Kremlin list of countries deemed 'unfriendly' to Russia

27.04

Expert committee recommends lowering AstraZeneca age limit

27.04

Spring Storm 2021 focused on battle-readiness exercises

27.04

Prosecutor seeking long sentence for accused in deadly Laagna Road crash

27.04

Tallinn rent exemption extended until end of May

27.04

Conductor Taavi Esko walks 1.6 million steps in one month

27.04

Jõhvi Coding School Opens for admissions

27.04

Gallery: National handball team gathers before final Euro qualifiers

27.04

Tanel Kangert and Rein Taaramäe to start in Giro d'Italia

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: