Thousands of Jõgeva households left without power after substation fire

A substation fire left thousands of households in Jõgeva without power. Source: Rescue Board (Päästeamet)
More than 8,000 consumers were left without power in Jõgeva on Tuesday morning after a fire erupted at a substation of grid distributor Elektrilevi. As of Wednesday, more than 2,200 clients are still without electricity, but power should be restored by Wednesday afternoon.

According to data from Elektrilevi's interruptions map on at 9 a.m. Wednesday, 2,217 clients were without power in Jõgeva and its nearby areas.

Jõgeva municipality government posted to social media on Wednesday morning that power and water supply has been restored in the Saduküla region, but a large part of Jõgeva's households are still without power. There is hope that power is restored around 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

The power outage, stemming from a substation fire on Tuesday morning, initially left 8,023 clients without power.

The exact circumstances of the fire breaking our are still being determined, but the fire likely started from medium voltage cables in the substation's basement.

Elektrilevi's asset management manager Rasmus Armas told ETV's daily affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" on Tuesday evening that the substation and its devices received extensive damages. He added that the substation will have to be reconstructed.

Elektrilevi's overview of power outages in the Jõgeva area, as of 9.00 a.m. Wednesday morning. Source: Elektrilevi

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

