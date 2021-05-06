PM: Protesters wanted to hinder functioning of the state

The Internal Security Service (Kaitsepolitseiamet / KAPO) found that the people who staged protests against the Communicable Diseases Prevention and Control Act in early April wanted to hinder the functioning of the state, which under law is not a direct threat to constitutional order, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said in parliament's question time on Thursday.

Kallas said that the Estonian Conservative People's Party (EKRE) wishes to make a big deal out of it. This, according to the head of government, is not justified.

Kallas said the threat assessment by KAPO contains the sentence that "the protesters want to hinder the functioning of the state."

The head of government acknowledged that, under law, this is not a direct threat to constitutional order, meaning an attack on constitutional institutions.

"There is no information about the constitutional order having been jeopardized in such fashion," Kallas said.

"Nobody has argued that this company of people wanted to attack the state," she said, adding that while one protester made a call for a "turnaround of the state," that call did not pose a real danger.

Kallas said that the demonstrators did not observe valid restrictions and the police acted in accordance with the general threat assessment, meaning the assessment of the Health Board concerning the potential spread of the virus and the assessment of the police concerning the actions of the protesters.

"The police were very lenient with provocateurs," the prime minister added.

--

