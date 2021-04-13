PPA removes barriers from Toompea

Barriers were removed from Toompea, and around the Riigikogu, on Tuesday by the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) but officers will still keep an eye on protesters.

Head of the Northern Prefecture Crisis Headquarters Valdo Põder told ERR: "We change our tactics on a daily basis and, if necessary, we do it several times a day. The last two days have shown that people have not gathered in Toompea anymore, they were on Freedom Square, and therefore we thought it reasonable to remove the barriers from Lossi Square."

Põder said the police are still keeping an eye on Lossi Square. On Tuesday, a few people turned out to protest in front of the Riigikogu and on Freedom Square.

"People have always been welcome to demonstrate at the Lossi Square. We have offered this opportunity according to the established rules that 10 people can be present at a public meeting, they must be dispersed and no one has taken this opportunity away from the protesters," said Põder.

He said the police have also spoken to participants but no one has yet taken responsibility for the protests.

Last week, several hundred people gathered in protests which took place on several days against the coronavirus restrictions in place and the extension of police powers to enforce compliance. Police have issued fines to at least four people.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!