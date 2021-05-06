Kallas: Government has nine more tasks to perform to complete 100-day plan

The government has fulfilled almost 90 percent of the tasks it set for the first 100 days and there are still nine tasks to be carried out, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform).

The prime minister said at a government press conference on Thursday that the government had completed 100 days in office and that "quite big steps have been taken".

She said the government has adopted a supplementary budget and state budget strategy, organized vaccination and at the same time fought the coronavirus crisis.

She said that the government has drawn up a plan to exit the pandemic, provided one percent of GDP to science and maintained 2 percent of GDP for national defense, and has taken concrete steps to fight corruption. Kallas also highlighted the field of mental health, noting that the government has taken concrete steps for the mental health of the people of Estonia and directed money from the supplementary budget for these activities.

According to Kallas, the government has once again established good relations with foreign partners and allies and tried to bring more humanity to state governance. "A change in political culture can be sensed," she said.

The prime minister said the government has fulfilled 87 percent of the 100-day plan by now and has nine more tasks to carry out.

The 100-day plan can be read on the government's website here.

--

