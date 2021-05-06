Kallas: Government has nine more tasks to perform to complete 100-day plan

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Ministry of the Interior coat of arms. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The government has fulfilled almost 90 percent of the tasks it set for the first 100 days and there are still nine tasks to be carried out, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform).

The prime minister said at a government press conference on Thursday that the government had completed 100 days in office and that "quite big steps have been taken".

She said the government has adopted a supplementary budget and state budget strategy, organized vaccination and at the same time fought the coronavirus crisis.

She said that the government has drawn up a plan to exit the pandemic, provided one percent of GDP to science and maintained 2 percent of GDP for national defense, and has taken concrete steps to fight corruption. Kallas also highlighted the field of mental health, noting that the government has taken concrete steps for the mental health of the people of Estonia and directed money from the supplementary budget for these activities.

According to Kallas, the government has once again established good relations with foreign partners and allies and tried to bring more humanity to state governance. "A change in political culture can be sensed," she said.

The prime minister said the government has fulfilled 87 percent of the 100-day plan by now and has nine more tasks to carry out.

The 100-day plan can be read on the government's website here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:24

Kallas: Government has nine more tasks to perform to complete 100-day plan

16:49

Tartu's Dorpat Conference Center to become 24-hour gym

16:23

Tallinn-Aegna ferry restarts on May 1

15:54

Kallas: Government 'fully supports' sanctioned language board director

15:18

Linnamäe group reports profits of over €300 million for year to April 2021

14:40

PM: Protesters wanted to hinder functioning of the state

14:12

Riigikogu protestor nudged by MP's car did sustain injury after all

13:31

Ott Tänak renews Hyundai contract

12:51

Tartu University research concerned with growing cannabis use among youth

12:29

Lanno: Rising infection rate has moved from north to south Estonia

12:05

Viljandi Town Hall's clock designated a cultural monument

11:27

Government approves extending restrictions until mid-May Updated

11:18

Government to link EU recovery fund bill to confidence vote

11:12

'Pealtnägija': Only a fifth of EU migrant quota has been fulfilled

10:50

Health Board: 366 new coronavirus cases

10:05

Minister: Young families should not be obstructed in home loan applications

09:41

Vaccination centers, hospitals to take over from family doctors in mid-May

09:11

AK: Riigikogu cagey on next president prognosis

08:37

Kõlvart: No point waiting for Sputnik vaccine to reach Estonia

05.05

Police investigating Saaremaa shopping mall multi-million loan details

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: