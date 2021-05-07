No new influenza cases diagnosed in Estonia last week

No new influenza cases were reported in Estonia last week and only six influenza cases have been confirmed in Estonia this season, the Health Board said on Thursday.

Between April 26 - May 2, a total of 1,833 people sought medical aid due to acute viral upper respiratory tract infections and 22 percent were children.

Rhinovirus was the prevailing circulating virus. The highest number of cases were registered in Narva, Rapla County, Lääne County and Pärnu County.

The six cases of influenza recorded this year were all confirmed by laboratory analyses and involved two cases of influenza A and four cases of influenza B. Two individuals have been hospitalised due to influenza.

According to the European Influenza Surveillance Network and the WHO, the intensity of the spread of influenza remains low within the European Union, as well as elsewhere in the world.

The various hygiene and social distancing measures which have been implemented in order to prevent the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus have also played a role in preventing the spread of the influenza virus.

