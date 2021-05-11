Bicycle thefts rising in Tallinn

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Bicycle. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

There has been an increase in the number of reported bike thefts between January and the end of April in Tallinn, the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) have said.

137 bike thefts were reported between January and April this year in Estonia in 2021 compared to the same period last year.  

Seventy-two of bikes were reported stolen in Tallinn and a third of the total number were taken from the City Center (Kesklinn).

There has been a big increase in the number of bikes stolen in the City Center. Forty-four were reported in the first four months of this year but only 12 in the same time period last year.

Last year, 609 bicycles were stolen which is 93 more than in 2019. More than 100 were stolen in Tallinn City Center and North Tallinn.

Tarmo Pärjala, director of security company G4S Estonia, said 70 percent of bicycles are stolen when they are not locked. Every third bicycle was stolen from the stairwell or corridor.

"It is mistakenly thought that the staircase is a safe place to store a bicycle because the door is made of iron and locked. Unfortunately, thieves have easy access to every staircase," he said.

25 percent of bicycles are taken from the streets. Pärjala said, if possible, leave them in front of a security camera.

"Some thieves do not act very boldly in the field of view of security cameras, but if the thief decides to act, the police will have valuable evidence in the form of a security camera recording to help identify the criminal," Pärjala said. He also suggested buying a wheel lock.

Every seventh bike is stolen from a basement.

Peak bicycle theft season takes place in the summer and is yet to come. The police recommend contacting them if your bike is stolen.  

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:53

Police shoot out tires of two different trucks during drugs chase

15:12

Over 40s can register for covid vaccinations from May 13

14:53

Estonia urgently requesting additional AstraZeneca doses

14:26

Shipping lines aiming to lay on special cruises in Finland, Sweden, Estonia

14:10

Former chancellor of justice sues government over coronavirus restrictions

14:08

Prime minister: Theaters, cinemas to reopen May 24, at 50 percent occupancy

13:58

Culture minister: Integration in Estonia generally a consistent success

13:33

Estonian National Museum wants to host 200,000 visitors

12:53

All children, students can return to school on May 17

12:49

Minister: Other EU states could follow suit on Estonia's stance on Russia

12:24

64 side effects reported after vaccination last week

11:51

Scientific council chief: Tallinn is carrying infection decline in Estonia

11:23

Vaccination of all age groups at workplaces starts in Ida-Viru County

10:43

Health Board: 359 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

10:23

Bicycle thefts rising in Tallinn

09:48

Statistics: Foreign trade grew on year to March 2021

09:25

Coronavirus round-up: May 3-9

08:52

Conscripts arriving at Tallinn barracks told to wear civilian clothes May 9

08:24

Scientific council recommended relaxing school restrictions again

10.05

Riigikogu approves draft regulation on EU recovery facility

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: