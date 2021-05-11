Gallery: Shooting of 'Fools of Fame' starts

Writer Eduard Bornhöhe's (1862-1923) literary work "Kuulsuse narrid" (The Fools of Fame) is to air in cinemas. The new comedy is partly filmed in Tallinn and partly in Viljandi. The comedy will premiere at the beginning of 2022.

The feature film based on the story of Eduard Bornhöhe takes the viewer to the end of the last century when Estonia was still part of the tsarist state and the pride in its nation and desire to give something eternal to its people at any cost was rising.

The film's director, Ain Mäeots, said that the literary work can be seen in a completely new frame of fame and self-realization. For example, screenwriter Ott Kilusk has added key characters from Eduard Bornhöhe's other stories.

"The film is inspired by Bornhöhe's work, but it is based on a meaningful comedy with new characters and a story. This story is about ambition, love and human stupidity."

The role of the main characters Solomon Vesipruuli and Tatika are played by Karl Robert Saaremäe and Veiko Porkanen, in addition to whom several other Estonian actors arrive on the screens.

"The first days of filming have shown that the main character's ensemble works even better than expected and has excellent chemistry on the set. A true comedy is released on the screen, which the main characters' inability and dreams can live on and sympathize with. "that something great can be born of utopian ideas," Mäeots said.

"Fools of Fame" is the first part of Eduard Bornhöhe's satirical story "Tallinn's Fools" published in 1892. Filming of the film of the same name has just started in Tallinn and the second location will be Viljandi.

Karl Robert Saaremäe (Solomon's Vesipruul), Veiko Porkanen (Tatikas), Maiken Pius (detergent Agnes), Ott Sepp (Värdi), Saara Nüganen, Marian Heinat, Loviise Kapper, Argo Aadli, Margo Mitt, Vallo Kirs, Margus Jaanovits, Guido Kangur, Stefan Kristofer Soeson, Ott Raidmets, Tiit Sukk and Jüri Lumiste.

The film is directed by Ain Mäeots, screenwriter Ott Kilusk, cinematographer Mihkel Soe and artist Karoliina Kull. The film is produced by Kristian Taska and Adeele Tähemaa from Taska Film ("O2", "Winter", "Classical Reunion") and Tanel Tatter and Veiko Esken from Apollo Film Productions ("Winter", "Old Man's Film"). The film is distributed by "Good Movie".

Editor: Roberta Vaino

