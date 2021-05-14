2+2 social distancing rule expired on May 3

The 2+2 social distancing rule, which restricted movement in public to two people, expired on May 3 and no longer has to be followed.

The 2+2 rule was reimplemented at the start of March to help limit the spread of coronavirus. The government decided to abandon the rule on April 22 when developing new restrictions to be implemented on May 3 but did not make an announcement that the rule had been repealed.

Instead, the new regulations said the 2+2 rule still has to be followed indoors but made no mention of outside spaces.

"The main reason is that this virus is less contagious outdoors. It is now clearer how it behaves. This knowledge is improving every week," said Secretary of State Taimar Peterkop.

Currently, the 2+2 rule must still be followed indoors which means groups of no more than two can move around while keeping a distance of two meters from others. The rule does not apply to families.

--

