Baltic presidents demand Minsk release arrested journalist

news
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
President Kersti Kaljulaid speaking to the presidents of Latvia and Lithuania. Source: Office of the President.
news

The presidents of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania agreed to demand the release of arrested journalist Roman Protasevich and condemned the forced landing of a passenger plane in Minsk by the Belarus regime on Sunday.

The three Baltic leaders agreed to demand that the regime in Minsk respect the rights of Roman Protasevich and release him immediately, a statement issued by the President of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda said.

"The Belarus regime has grossly violated international law and risked the lives of more than a hundred people. This state-sponsored act of terrorism posed a threat to the safety of international civil aviation – and we must respond accordingly," he said.

The President of Lithuania called on the leaders of Latvia and Estonia to work together for a joint EU-NATO response to the actions of the Belarus regime.

After the meeting, President Kersti Kaljuaid tweeted: "All passengers kidnapped in Minsk must be released and the Belarusian regime must be made accountable by imposing more sanctions. Overflights by EU airlines must be suspended." 

Belarusian opposition activist, blogger and founder of the Nexta Telegram channel Roman Pratusevich was detained after the plane landed in Minsk, alongside his girlfriend Sofia Sapega, a Russian citizen and student of the Vilnius-based European Humanities University (EHU).

Belarus diverted the commercial Ryanair flight, which had 170 passengers on board, which was flying between Greece and Vilnius. Before it could leave Belarusian airspace it was escorted to Minsk Airport by military aircraft. It was initially reported a bomb threat had been made but the Belarusian authorities found no trace of explosives when the plane was searched.

The international community has condemned the action with the head of Ryanair calling it "hijacking and piracy".  

Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets (Center) said Estonia, as an elected member of the UN Security Council, has started discussions to raise the issue at the council.

The Ryanair FR4978 flight's path to Minsk Airport. Source: Flightradar.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:22

31 scooter accidents registered so far this year, 32 injured

15:59

Andrei Korobeinik submitted as Center's candidate for Pärnu mayor

15:36

Tallinn City Center Expat Chat: Nicole from Singapore

15:13

Over 30,000 people registered for vaccinations over weekend

14:55

Baltic presidents demand Minsk release arrested journalist

14:49

Former minister to leave casino business

14:21

Popularity of disc golf has caused a shortage of courses

13:54

Government's austerity demands causing confusion and frustration

13:37

Liimets: No decision made on Estonia's future 17+1 participation

13:27

Video: Eurovision winning track in Estonian sign language

13:09

Statistics: Estonians have started to consume more domestic meat

12:44

Estonia to summon Belarusian ambassador due to plane incident

12:35

airBaltic bypassing Belarusian airspace

12:18

Foresight Center: Estonian car use doubled over past 20 years

11:47

Court hands long jail sentence to man who caused deadly Laagna tee crash

11:43

Reform Party unveils Tallinn City Council local election program

11:21

National Library to temporarily move to former Danske Bank building

10:53

First cruise ships to dock in Estonia in July

10:36

Health Board: 77 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed, one death

10:27

Shortage of vaccine doses in Tallinn causing inter-county vaccine tourism

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: