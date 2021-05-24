Baltic presidents demand Minsk release arrested journalist

The presidents of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania agreed to demand the release of arrested journalist Roman Protasevich and condemned the forced landing of a passenger plane in Minsk by the Belarus regime on Sunday.

The three Baltic leaders agreed to demand that the regime in Minsk respect the rights of Roman Protasevich and release him immediately, a statement issued by the President of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda said.

"The Belarus regime has grossly violated international law and risked the lives of more than a hundred people. This state-sponsored act of terrorism posed a threat to the safety of international civil aviation – and we must respond accordingly," he said.

The President of Lithuania called on the leaders of Latvia and Estonia to work together for a joint EU-NATO response to the actions of the Belarus regime.

After the meeting, President Kersti Kaljuaid tweeted: "All passengers kidnapped in Minsk must be released and the Belarusian regime must be made accountable by imposing more sanctions. Overflights by EU airlines must be suspended."

All passengers kidnapped in #Minsk must be relased and the Belarusian regime must be made accountable by imposing more sanctions. Overflights by EU airlines must be suspended.



Spoke to @gitanasnauseda and @egilslevits about the

state-sponsored act of terror over Europe. pic.twitter.com/2OXUAyecL8 — Kersti Kaljulaid (@KerstiKaljulaid) May 24, 2021

Belarusian opposition activist, blogger and founder of the Nexta Telegram channel Roman Pratusevich was detained after the plane landed in Minsk, alongside his girlfriend Sofia Sapega, a Russian citizen and student of the Vilnius-based European Humanities University (EHU).

Belarus diverted the commercial Ryanair flight, which had 170 passengers on board, which was flying between Greece and Vilnius. Before it could leave Belarusian airspace it was escorted to Minsk Airport by military aircraft. It was initially reported a bomb threat had been made but the Belarusian authorities found no trace of explosives when the plane was searched.

The international community has condemned the action with the head of Ryanair calling it "hijacking and piracy".

Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets (Center) said Estonia, as an elected member of the UN Security Council, has started discussions to raise the issue at the council.

The Ryanair FR4978 flight's path to Minsk Airport. Source: Flightradar.

