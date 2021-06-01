Most coronavirus restrictions will be lifted by mid-June

Ülemiste Keskus shopping mall in Tallinn, on Monday morning, following the lifting of restrictions which had kept most businesses closed since late March. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
The majority of restrictions in place to curb the spread of coronavirus will be lifted from June 14, but some will stay in place throughout the summer, Minister of Health and Labor Tanel Kiik (Center) has said.

Last week, the infection rate fell by more than 40 percent, which is the fastest decline during Estonia's entire second wave and exceeding all forecasts, Kiik told ERR. This will allow most of the restrictions to be lifted this month.

"From June 14, normal social life will be restored to a very large extent. However, certain restrictions will remain in the summer months as well," Kiik said.

The requirements to cover your nose and mouth indoors, self-isolation when arriving from abroad and a cap on participants at events are likely to remain in place.

Kiik said it is likely audience caps and closing hour restrictions at cinemas, theaters and public events will be relaxed when the infection rate drops further. Currently, they must close at midnight.

It is likely events will be able to increase the number of participants if organizers are prepared to check people's health or vaccination status.

Domestic tourism, cultural events, trade and catering will be open throughout the summer with social distancing rules in place.  

The current restrictions and upcoming relaxations can be viewed here.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

